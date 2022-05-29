Rotary club installs physiotherapy unit at Guru Amar Das Apahaj Ashram in Ludhiana

Rotary club of Ludhiana under the presidentship of Dr RL Narang installed a physiotherapy unit at Guru Amar Das Apahaj Ashram in Sarabha village .

The physiotherapy unit was inaugurated by district governor US Ghai, district 3070.

The ashram houses around 250 inmates— both women and men— who are homeless, sick and economically weaker.

The need to set up the unit was felt as many inmates required assistance in physiotherapy. Around 100 mentally-challenged patients are being treated by psychiatrist Dr RL Narang.