Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rotary club installs physiotherapy unit at Guru Amar Das Apahaj Ashram in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Rotary club installs physiotherapy unit at Guru Amar Das Apahaj Ashram in Ludhiana

The physiotherapy unit was inaugurated by district governor of rotary club US Ghai, district 3070, at Guru Amar Das Apahaj Ashram in Ludhiana
Rotary club members during inauguration of physiotherapy unit at Guru Amar Das Apahaj Ashram in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 29, 2022 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Rotary club of Ludhiana under the presidentship of Dr RL Narang installed a physiotherapy unit at Guru Amar Das Apahaj Ashram in Sarabha village .

The physiotherapy unit was inaugurated by district governor US Ghai, district 3070.

The ashram houses around 250 inmates— both women and men— who are homeless, sick and economically weaker.

The need to set up the unit was felt as many inmates required assistance in physiotherapy. Around 100 mentally-challenged patients are being treated by psychiatrist Dr RL Narang.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP