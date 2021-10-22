Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy finish third
RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy finished third at Hockey India’s inaugural Sub-Junior Men Academy National Championship held in Bhopal recently
RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy won its bronze medal play-off against SGPC Hockey Academy on October 13 by a 5-1 margin. (Getty Images)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:49 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

The team won its bronze medal play-off against SGPC Hockey Academy on October 13 by a 5-1 margin, registering a place on the podium in its maiden participation at a national-level tournament.

Scoring a total of 36 goals across five matches, the academy sailed through to the knockouts, courtesy their comprehensive victories against Citizen Hockey XI (19-0) and Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy (6-0) in the pool stage. The tournament featured 24 teams from across India.

The team continued its fine run to defeat Sports Authority of India Academy 4-1 in the quarter-final. The semi-final saw the side go down fighting to Odisha Naval Tata High Performance Centre (5-2). However, the team came roaring back to clinch victory in the third-place play-off.

