A row has erupted over the Chandigarh Administration’s proposed draft recruitment rules for general duty medical officers allowing the posts to be filled through deputation from the Centre, state governments and Union Territories, along with direct recruitment.

A row has erupted over the Chandigarh Administration’s proposed draft recruitment rules for general duty medical officers allowing the posts to be filled through deputation from the Centre, state governments and Union Territories, along with direct recruitment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The said draft rules, available on the Chandigarh administration website, have drawn strong opposition from Punjab government, the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) and the Shiromani Akali Dal, who have questioned the changes to recruitment, deputation and promotion in the UT health department, alleging that it would dilute the established 60:40 (60% from Punjab and 40% from Haryana) staffing arrangement.

Currently, doctors and other medical staff in the Chandigarh health department are deputed by Punjab and Haryana.

According to the proposed draft, the post of director, UT health department would be filled through deputation of suitable officers holding analogous posts under the central government, state governments or UT administrations.

Similarly, the post of additional director would be filled through a similar pattern, while the director (hospital) post would be filled through promotion. The posts of chief medical officer and senior medical officer would only be filled through promotion, requiring five years of service in the grade.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The post of medical officer, which is currently filled through deputation from Punjab and Haryana, the said draft proposes that 60% of the posts be filled through deputation from all states, UTs and central governments failing which direct recruitment would be conducted. As per the proposed draft rules, direct recruitment would be conducted through a written examination by the UPSC followed by an interview or selection process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post of medical officer, which is currently filled through deputation from Punjab and Haryana, the said draft proposes that 60% of the posts be filled through deputation from all states, UTs and central governments failing which direct recruitment would be conducted. As per the proposed draft rules, direct recruitment would be conducted through a written examination by the UPSC followed by an interview or selection process. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

‘New rules dilute Punjab’s historic, constitutional share’

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh condemned the proposed rules, terming them a “blatant violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act”. He said the state would oppose the move and take up the matter with the Centre. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab Media in-charge Baltej Pannu said the proposed changes would undermine Punjab’s established share in Chandigarh’s medical services and violate the understanding that existed between Punjab and Haryana. The SAD claimed that draft rules violate the very basis of the 60:40 arrangement.an Punjab’s effective share would drastically come down.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The PCMSA pressed for the reinstatement of the 60:40 recruitment/deputation ratio for doctors from Punjab and Haryana.