Row over post of Takht Patna Sahib Jathedar: Akal Takht puts ‘reappointment’ of Giani Iqbal Singh on hold, summons management

As the row over Jathedar post of Takht Patna Sahib in Bihar, is refusing to die down, the Akal Takht on Friday intervened into the matter and put “reappointment” of controversial Giani Iqbal Singh as its Jathedar on hold, besides summoning the managing committee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Iqbal Singh, who courted controversies and faced various charges in the past, was reappointed on Wednesday, during the meeting of few members of the managing committee of Takht Patna Sahib, one of the five Sikh temporal seats, days after ‘Panj Pyare’ (five beloved ones of Guru) of Takht “excommunicated” Giani Ranjit Singh for corruption charges and taking back the charge of Jathedar forcibly with the help of security provided by Central government.

Akal Takht office has taken serious note of the fresh development. In a communique to the president of Takht Patna Sahib managing committee, Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said, “Row over the post of Jathedar has been continuing for last few months, that has hurt dignity and maryada of Takht Patna Sahib”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The managing board has failed to fix the row. Birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh is nearing. This row is a matter of concern for the Sikh panth. There is an atmosphere of self-willingness among the members for greed of posts. Till next orders of Akal Takht, Giani Baldev Singh will act as officiating Jathedar in understanding with Panj Pyare. For now, service of both Ranjit Singh and Iqbal Singh is prohibited. Complex of Takht must be free from both and peace must be maintained,” reads the communique. “All the members of the Board are ordered to appear before Akal Takht Sahib on December 6, failing which action will be taken against them,” the communiqué has stated. Moreover, Mohinderpal Singh who was elected as president during the recent meeting, was also asked to prove his majority at Akal Takht during his appearance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Board general secretary Inderjit Singh who was held tankhaya (guilty of religious misconduct) issued letter in support of Giani Ranjit Singh by Panj Pyare in violation of their edict, was also asked to appear before them till Friday evening for atonement.

Giani Iqbal Singh was removed in March 2019 after allegations of moral turpitude surfaced against him. Following which, Giani Ranjit Singh took charge as same. However, his services were also terminated in August this year. He was among the Sikh delegation who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. After his termination, he approached Punjab based senior BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal. Giani Ranjit Singh’s tenure also remained controversial. He first stirred row by allegedly altering maryada of the Takht.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON