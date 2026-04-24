Royal recognition: Ludhiana collector keeps legacy of Queen Elizabeth II alive

As the world marked what would have been the 100th birth anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II, a quiet corner near Domoria Bridge in Ludhiana transformed into a tribute gallery—curated not by some museum, but by a man whose passion has spanned decades.

Shiv Chander Sablok with his collection in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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For 41-year-old numismatist Shiv Chander Sablok, the British monarch is more than a historical figure, she is the inspiration behind a remarkable collection that has earned him recognition from the Royal Household.

Sablok’s fascination with these rare collections began in 1998, inspired by the Queen’s extraordinary reign as the longest-serving monarch in British history. What started as curiosity soon evolved into a lifelong pursuit of collecting currency notes, coins and memorabilia featuring Elizabeth II from across the globe.

Rare collections

His collection includes 79 rare currency notes from 26 countries, along with over 200 items—coins, stamps, and unique collectibles. In 2019, he received a letter from the Queen’s office acknowledging his collection, along with an official double-sided portrait of the monarch. “Her Majesty thought it so kind of you to write to her and although unable to reply personally, The Queen was interested to learn that you enjoy collecting bank notes with her image on them and Her Majesty greatly appreciated your message of support and good wishes for her at this time,” the letter read.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was a moment I will never forget,” Sablok recalls. “To be recognised by the Royal Household itself gave meaning to years of effort,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was a moment I will never forget,” Sablok recalls. “To be recognised by the Royal Household itself gave meaning to years of effort,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sablok’s work has also been recognised by the National Numismatic Society, India’s oldest institution dedicated to research on coins and related currency items. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sablok’s work has also been recognised by the National Numismatic Society, India’s oldest institution dedicated to research on coins and related currency items. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In his 2022 letter to National Numismatic Society general secretary Narinder Pal Singh said that the Sabloks collection on Queen Elizabeth II is unique and he has earned special recognition from the society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his 2022 letter to National Numismatic Society general secretary Narinder Pal Singh said that the Sabloks collection on Queen Elizabeth II is unique and he has earned special recognition from the society. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Each item in Sablok’s collection carries a story. Among these, one piece stands out: a rare Canadian ‘devil’s head’ $1 note issued in 1956. The note was withdrawn shortly after its release due to controversy over a shadow resembling a devil’s face in the Queen’s hair, making it one of the prized possessions in Sablok’s archive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Each item in Sablok’s collection carries a story. Among these, one piece stands out: a rare Canadian ‘devil’s head’ $1 note issued in 1956. The note was withdrawn shortly after its release due to controversy over a shadow resembling a devil’s face in the Queen’s hair, making it one of the prized possessions in Sablok’s archive. {{/usCountry}}

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A tribute on her 100th birth anniversary

From the UK’s 25-pence coin marking the Queen’s silver jubilee to commemorative banknotes issued during her golden and diamond jubilees, the collection reflects not just currency but chapters of modern history. Among the notable pieces are a $5 note issued by the Royal Bank of Scotland to mark the golden jubilee, a $10 note celebrating the diamond jubilee, a $100 note issued by the State of Jersey and commemorative coins capturing milestones of the Queen’s reign. “These are not just objects; they are history in your hands,” Sablok says.

On the occasion of the Queen’s 100th birth anniversary, Sablok revisited his collection with renewed emotion. He has written again to the Royal Family, sharing his tribute, and is awaiting a response.

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For him, the collection is not about value; it is about legacy. “In a world that changes so fast, these pieces remind us of continuity—of a reign that witnessed history unfold,” he adds.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tarsem Singh Deogan ...Read More Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting. Read Less

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