Rozgar Mela: Anurag Thakur hands appointment letters to 202 Chandigarh residents

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday handed over 202 job appointment letters to 202 Chandigarh residents during the Rozgar Mela at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said, “Rozgar Mela is an important step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s continued commitment to provide employment opportunities to the youth and ensure citizens’ welfare. As per the PM’s instructions, all ministries and departments are working to fill vacancies against sanctioned posts.”

“The people selected from across the country will be posted in 38 ministries and departments of the government of India. The newly recruited people will join the government at different levels, including Group A, Group B (gazetted), Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C. The posts, for which the recruitments are being done, include Central Armed Forces Personnel, sub-inspector, constable, lower division clerk (LDC), staff selection commission, stenographer, personal assistant, income tax inspector and others. For speedy recruitment, the selection processes have been simplified and made technically efficient”.

On Saturday, PM Modi had launched the first phase of ‘rozgar mela”, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh central government jobs through video-conferencing in 50 centres across the country. Appointment letters were handed to over 75,000 newly appointed persons during the event.

