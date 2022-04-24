Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / RPF officer injured in Pulwama militant attack succumbs to injuries
An officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) who was injured in the militant attack at Kakapora, Pulwama, on Monday succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer Devraj Kumar was critically injured in the Pulwama militant attack on Monday. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 02:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Assistant sub-inspector Devraj Kumar was critically injured in the attack along with head constable Surinder Kumar who died on the spot.

On April 18, unidentified gunmen attacked the RPF personnel outside railway station Kakapora while the duo was at a tea stall.

ASI Devraj, officials said succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours. “The efforts to save the officer failed and he passed away on Saturday morning,” said a senior police officer.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday had said that the attack was the handiwork of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Soon after the attack, two little-known groups had claimed responsibility for the attack, police, however, said they have got solid clues about the attackers and they will be soon neutralised.

After the attack police had also released the CCTV footage of the incident in which attackers could be seen escaping the spot after firing at the RPF personnel.

