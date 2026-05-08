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RS member Pathak moves HC seeking details of FIRs registered against him in Punjab

In his plea, Pathak also sought directions to restrain the Punjab government from taking any coercive action, including arrest, in connection with the two FIRs during the pendency of the present petition

Published on: May 08, 2026 06:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Chandigarh: Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak, who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking directions to the Punjab government to disclose complete details of two FIRs allegedly registered against him.

Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak, who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking directions to the Punjab government to disclose complete details of two FIRs allegedly registered against him.

In his plea, Pathak also sought directions to restrain the Punjab government from taking any coercive action, including arrest, in connection with the two FIRs during the pendency of the present petition.

Pathak was among the seven Rajya Sabha MPs who had quit the AAP and joined the BJP last month.

Earlier, there were reports that two FIRs were registered by the Punjab Police against Pathak but no details of the cases were disclosed.

Pathak sought directions to the Punjab government and police to “forthwith disclose” complete particulars of the FIRs, including the FIR numbers, dates of registration, names and addresses of the police stations and the districts where the cases were registered.

The Rajya Sabha MP also sought directions to the Punjab government to file a status report on affidavit disclosing all FIRs, if any, registered against him after his decision to join the BJP.

 
bharatiya janata party punjab government aam aadmi party
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / RS member Pathak moves HC seeking details of FIRs registered against him in Punjab
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / RS member Pathak moves HC seeking details of FIRs registered against him in Punjab
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