RS member Pathak moves HC seeking details of FIRs registered against him in Punjab

Chandigarh: Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak, who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking directions to the Punjab government to disclose complete details of two FIRs allegedly registered against him. Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak, who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking directions to the Punjab government to disclose complete details of two FIRs allegedly registered against him.

In his plea, Pathak also sought directions to restrain the Punjab government from taking any coercive action, including arrest, in connection with the two FIRs during the pendency of the present petition.

Pathak was among the seven Rajya Sabha MPs who had quit the AAP and joined the BJP last month.

Earlier, there were reports that two FIRs were registered by the Punjab Police against Pathak but no details of the cases were disclosed.

Pathak sought directions to the Punjab government and police to “forthwith disclose” complete particulars of the FIRs, including the FIR numbers, dates of registration, names and addresses of the police stations and the districts where the cases were registered.

The Rajya Sabha MP also sought directions to the Punjab government to file a status report on affidavit disclosing all FIRs, if any, registered against him after his decision to join the BJP.

According to the plea, the petitioner came to know through the media reports and informal channels that Punjab Police had registered two FIRs against him in different districts. Despite diligent efforts, the details of the two FIRs have not been supplied to the petitioner.

It further stated that the FIRs have not been uploaded on the official website of the Punjab Police, which is in flagrant violation of the binding directions mandating such disclosures.

The plea stated that deliberate concealing of all material particulars of the FIRs from the petitioner, is part of a calculated “political vendetta” against the petitioner.

On April 24, the AAP suffered a jolt when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs -- Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal -- quit, alleging that Arvind Kejriwal’s party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals. Six of the seven MPs were from Punjab.