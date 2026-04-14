Rs17-crore released to farmers in Mohali; 9272 metric tonnes of wheat procured

Wheat procurement across mandis in the district is progressing smoothly, with payments being made promptly to farmers. An amount of ₹17 crore has already been directly transferred into the bank accounts of farmers for their procured produce.

Officials are regularly monitoring mandi operations to ensure smooth procurement. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC), Varinder Kumar, stated that as per Punjab government directions, payments are being credited even before the stipulated timeline. He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to procuring every grain of wheat in accordance with government norms.

So far, 13,717 metric tonnes of wheat have arrived in district mandis, out of which 9,272 metric tonnes have been procured. Among procurement agencies, PUNGRAIN has purchased 3,058 metric tonnes, MARKFED 3,384 metric tonnes, PUNSUP 2,118 metric tonnes, and the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation 712 metric tonnes.

Meanwhile, a three-member team deputed by the Government of India has been visiting mandis to collect samples of rain-affected wheat. The team inspected Banur and Lalru mandis earlier and collected samples from Kurali mandi today.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the supervision of deputy commissioner Komal Mittal, grievance redressal committees have been set up to resolve farmers’ concerns. Officials are regularly monitoring mandi operations to ensure smooth procurement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the supervision of deputy commissioner Komal Mittal, grievance redressal committees have been set up to resolve farmers’ concerns. Officials are regularly monitoring mandi operations to ensure smooth procurement. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Farmers have been advised to bring only dry wheat to avoid inconvenience, while authorities have assured uninterrupted services and timely lifting of procured stocks throughout the season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farmers have been advised to bring only dry wheat to avoid inconvenience, while authorities have assured uninterrupted services and timely lifting of procured stocks throughout the season. {{/usCountry}}

punjab government See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON