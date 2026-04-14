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Rs17-crore released to farmers in Mohali; 9272 metric tonnes of wheat procured

District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC), Varinder Kumar, stated that as per Punjab government directions, payments are being credited even before the stipulated timeline

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 05:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Wheat procurement across mandis in the district is progressing smoothly, with payments being made promptly to farmers. An amount of 17 crore has already been directly transferred into the bank accounts of farmers for their procured produce.

Officials are regularly monitoring mandi operations to ensure smooth procurement. (HT File)

District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC), Varinder Kumar, stated that as per Punjab government directions, payments are being credited even before the stipulated timeline. He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to procuring every grain of wheat in accordance with government norms.

So far, 13,717 metric tonnes of wheat have arrived in district mandis, out of which 9,272 metric tonnes have been procured. Among procurement agencies, PUNGRAIN has purchased 3,058 metric tonnes, MARKFED 3,384 metric tonnes, PUNSUP 2,118 metric tonnes, and the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation 712 metric tonnes.

Meanwhile, a three-member team deputed by the Government of India has been visiting mandis to collect samples of rain-affected wheat. The team inspected Banur and Lalru mandis earlier and collected samples from Kurali mandi today.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rs17-crore released to farmers in Mohali; 9272 metric tonnes of wheat procured
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rs17-crore released to farmers in Mohali; 9272 metric tonnes of wheat procured
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