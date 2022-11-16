RSS, BJP should stop interfering in Sikh affairs: SGPC to Mohan Bhagwat

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday demanded that the RSS and the BJP stop their “unnecessary interference” in Sikh affairs.

In a letter written to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on the foundation day of the apex gurdwara body, its general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said the SGPC came into existence after great sacrifices and the struggle launched for its establishment laid the foundation for the country’s independence.

“Sadly, the Centre and BJP leaders are interfering directly to complicate SGPC affairs. An example of this interference came to the fore during the annual election of office-bearers of the committee on November 9,” he said.

“The BJP, which is the political wing of the RSS, rules the central and Haryana governments. Many BJP leaders are on various constitutional posts and had directly interfered in the SGPC elections,” he added.

Grewal also mentioned, “If it (the interference) is happening without your knowledge, you should immediately intervene and if it’s with your knowledge, then it’s the right time for your organisation (RSS) to think upon your ideological approach as this is creating a rift in mutual religious relations in this multicultural and multi-religious society, which I fear will deepen in future.”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, in the run-up to the SGPC presidential election on November 9, had accused national minorities commission chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura, who is also a member of the BJP’s parliamentary board, of backing rebel Akali leader Bibi Jagir Kaur in her contest against their official candidate.

They had also released a telephonic conversation between BJP leader Sarchand Singh and SGPC member Surjit Singh Bhittewad wherein he could be heard asking the latter to vote for Jagir Kaur.

Didn’t indulge in any kind of meddling: Lalpura

Lalpura, however, refuted the allegations on Tuesday. “We always want the SGPC to be strengthened and work independently and democratically. As far as interference of mine or the BJP is concerned, we neither have any personal association with this organisation, nor have I indulged in any kind of meddling,” he said.

“I have been saying this for the last four months. I was ill and remained in Delhi mostly. SAD leaders are making such false statements to hide their weaknesses. Instead, they should introspect and see where they are wrong and why SGPC members are leaving them,” Lalpura added.

On the telephonic conversation, BJP leader Sarchand said, “The conversation between me and the SGPC member was just a discussion over apex gurdwara body’s elections.”

The SGPC general secretary had also written in his letter that the path on which the RSS and the BJP are walking was akin to the interference of the “anti-Sikh Congress class”.

Despite repeated attempts, BJP’s Punjab president Ashwani Sharma couldn’t be contacted.

