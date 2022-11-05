Ruckus as CET candidates gather at Hisar bus stand to book free seats

: Scenes of ruckus were witnessed at the Hisar bus stand after a large number of candidates, who are scheduled to appear in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) at various places outside the district, gathered there to book seats for the free bus service provided by state government to travel to examination centres.

As per district officials, nearly 1.21 lakh aspirants from Hisar district have been given examination centres in ten different districts. The CET exam will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday.

The candidates who were scheduled to appear in the examination in other districts started reaching the bus stand since morning. The long queues of the youths were witnessed at the bus stand where the Haryana Roadways staff started allotting the seat numbers to them.

The Haryana Roadways officials at the bus stand maintained that the special bus services will start journey past midnight at 2 am (Saturday morning) and will reach the destinations well in time.

Haryana Roadways general manager at Hisar, Rahul Mittal said that they have made arrangements of nearly 700 buses at different routes for the aspirants who need to appear in the exam for the next two days.

“We have roped in the buses of the private operations, school buses besides the fleet of the Haryana roadways so that there is no shortage of conveyance for the aspirants,” he added.

However, the candidates alleged that the cops used mild lathi charge to disperse them. However, police spokesman Vikas Kumar denied the charges.

“The candidates had damaged iron grills at the bus stand. Later, police reached there to control situation,” he added.