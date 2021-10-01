Rural areas of Ambala to get 20-crore infra boost in health sector

The Ambala health department has proposed to strengthen the infrastructure in rural areas of the district through the central funds worth ₹20 crore.

Under the 15th finance commission, Haryana will receive ₹310 crore for developing health services. The recommendations were presented before Ambala deputy commissioner Vikram, who chaired a meeting on Thursday to discuss proposals and agendas on developing the health infrastructure in the district.

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said the department has proposed to develop more sub-centres in the district along with increasing the Covid testing facilities.

“The report will be submitted by this week and we can provide these services within six months when funds are released,” he added.

Ambala currently has a district-level hospital in the city, two subdivisional hospitals in cantonment and Naraingarh, four community health centres (CHCs), 18 public health centres (PHCs), six urban public health centres (UPHCs), one polyclinic and 106 sub-health centres (SHC).

The department has recommended adding 15 sub-centres in rural and 16 in urban areas, Dr Sukhpreet, assistant senior medical officer at the civil surgeon’s office, said.

“Two block public health units in the rural belt will also be developed that would provide services such as specialist doctors. At least 63 testing facilities on the lines of Ayushman Bharat Scheme will be provided at PHCs by adding at least 15 sub-centres at the block level. The testing facilities at PHC levels will be amplified by adding new machines, manpower and buildings. Focus is to consolidate health services in rural areas,” the doctor said.

Construction of a new building of the 200-bed district civil hospital is also underway next to the existing one in the city.