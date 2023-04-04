Russian tourist found unconscious in McLeodganj, dies during treatment

In the second tourist death in as many days, a Russian national died in Dharamshala on Monday. The deceased, who has been identified as 44-year-old Aleksandr Amgaev, was found unconscious at McLeodganj’s main square and died during treatment at a local hospital.

(HT File)

Kangra additional superintendent of police (ASP) Hitesh Lakhanpal said Amgaev had arrived in Dharamshala on March 29 on a tourist visa, adding that the locals informed police about a foreigner lying unconscious outside a shop in Mcleodganj. Passers-by said the man appeared to be in an inebriated state.

A police team was rushed to the spot and the man was shifted to zonal hospital, Dharamshala where he died while undergoing treatment.

No injury marks were found on the deceased’s body and exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report, police said. The deceased’s body has been kept in the mortuary.

The Union ministry of external affairs was informed about the incident.

Notably, a British tourist had on Sunday died of electrocution at Chamba district’s Banikhet. He had come in contact with a live wire while taking photographs.

