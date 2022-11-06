Himachal elections | Sachin Pilot says BJP exploits religious sentiments to garner votes

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that BJP leaders were trying to mislead and exploit religious sentiments to divert attention from soaring inflation and unemployment.

Speaking at an election rally in Palampur, Pilot said the entire country had turned its gaze towards Himachal, and people were expecting a change to happen.

He said the people of the state had handed over the reins to the BJP at the centre as well as the state and there was no reason for a chief minister to say that they had a paucity of funds or resources.

“What was the reason the BJP-led centre and state government failed to make people’s lives better,” he said.

Pilot, who also addressed public meetings in Sulah, Nurpur, Jawalamukhi and Nurpur, said under the BJP regime people reeled under inflation and a middle-class man, who is dependent on his small salary, was not able to sustain his family.

“People did not get relief but were double whipped by Covid-lockdown, demonetization and GST,” Pilot said.

“Today, an LPG cylinder costs about ₹1,200, while petrol and diesel also touched ₹100 per litre,” said Pilot and the prices of daily needs things were skyrocketing.

“It is ironic that the BJP’s top leaders, who are campaigning in Himachal, would not talk about these issues but rake up Mandir-Masjid, Hindu-Muslim to mislead people and exploit their sentiments,” he alleged.

He alleged that BJP governments don’t care about giving jobs, setting up industry and giving relief from inflation but only to benefit their corporate friends.

Under BJP rule in Himachal, there was corruption and the paper leak scam, and the government failed to win public trust, Pilot said. He said the gap between rich and poor increased because money was going to some select people but not the public.

“While Congress brought MNREGA, RTI, RTE, right to food, pulled 14 crore people out of poverty and cared about how to provide maximum benefit to the public, the BJP sold the assets of the country into private hands,” said Pilot.