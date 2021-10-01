Sacking of Best Price employees: Farmers hold protest in Zirakpur

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) on Thursday held a protest in front of Walmart’s mega multi-store Best Price in Zirakpur over alleged sacking of its employees in Bathinda. The protesters did not allow any customer to enter the store.

Addressing the farmers, BKU Ekta (Ugrahan) head Joginder Singh said all Best Price stores in Punjab would be closed if the company did not reinstate the sacked employees.

He said the company ignored their previous warning and took action in just two days, accepted the resignations of employees and terminated their services permanently by depositing the gratuity and full and final amount in their bank accounts.

It may be recalled that a stir was launched in front of Best Price in Bathinda, which caused huge financial loss to the company and forced it to close its Bathinda store permanently and cancel its entire wholesale membership. Company officials fired their local employees by fraudulently taking their resignations, Joginder said.

He also condemned the top brass of the company for accepting the resignations by flouting rules. He said they would continue their struggle till the jobs of the employees were restored. If the company fails to do so, the struggle could extend for an indefinite period and the company will be responsible for this, he added.

When questioned if any leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha should contest elections, Joginder said, “My organisation has no intention of contesting the elections and no leader has expressed such desire. The repeal of the three farm laws is the only goal of the leaders and once it is done, then anyone could do anything.”

Indian Farmers’ Union Ekta (Ugrahan) state vice-president Jhanda Singh Jethuke, Manjit Singh Nial and Patiala district president Jaswant Singh were among those who also addressed the protesting farmers.