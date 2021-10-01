Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sacking of Best Price employees: Farmers hold protest in Zirakpur
chandigarh news

Sacking of Best Price employees: Farmers hold protest in Zirakpur

Addressing the farmers in Zirakpur, BKU Ekta (Ugrahan) head Joginder Singh said all Best Price stores in Punjab would be closed if the company did not reinstate the sacked employees
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 04:12 AM IST
Farmers led by Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) head staging a protest in Zirakpur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) on Thursday held a protest in front of Walmart’s mega multi-store Best Price in Zirakpur over alleged sacking of its employees in Bathinda. The protesters did not allow any customer to enter the store.

Addressing the farmers, BKU Ekta (Ugrahan) head Joginder Singh said all Best Price stores in Punjab would be closed if the company did not reinstate the sacked employees.

He said the company ignored their previous warning and took action in just two days, accepted the resignations of employees and terminated their services permanently by depositing the gratuity and full and final amount in their bank accounts.

It may be recalled that a stir was launched in front of Best Price in Bathinda, which caused huge financial loss to the company and forced it to close its Bathinda store permanently and cancel its entire wholesale membership. Company officials fired their local employees by fraudulently taking their resignations, Joginder said.

RELATED STORIES

He also condemned the top brass of the company for accepting the resignations by flouting rules. He said they would continue their struggle till the jobs of the employees were restored. If the company fails to do so, the struggle could extend for an indefinite period and the company will be responsible for this, he added.

When questioned if any leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha should contest elections, Joginder said, “My organisation has no intention of contesting the elections and no leader has expressed such desire. The repeal of the three farm laws is the only goal of the leaders and once it is done, then anyone could do anything.”

Indian Farmers’ Union Ekta (Ugrahan) state vice-president Jhanda Singh Jethuke, Manjit Singh Nial and Patiala district president Jaswant Singh were among those who also addressed the protesting farmers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

38 toilets turn ‘smart’ in Chandigarh

2017 Mohali murder case: Witness to be examined through videoconferencing

GMADA begins process to acquire 500 acres in Mohali’s Sector 101

CBI arrests Chandigarh lawyer for accepting 80,000 bribe
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP