Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sacrilege probe at a standstill, SIT now turns focus on Burj Jawahar Singh Wala ‘bir’ theft case
chandigarh news

Sacrilege probe at a standstill, SIT now turns focus on Burj Jawahar Singh Wala ‘bir’ theft case

The probe team visits the village, appeals to local residents help them get more evidence, witnesses
By Parteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:02 AM IST
SIT members interacting with local residents at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot district on Wednesday.

The Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege cases has turned its focus on a desecration incident wherein a “bir” (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot, after its inquiry remained at a standstill for nearly a year due to legal tangles and other factors.

Since inspector general of police (IGP) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar took over as SIT head in February, no further progress was made in the case as a supplementary chargesheet is yet to be filed in court.

The SIT had so far focused on the other two interlinked sacrilege cases with the arrest of Dera Sacha Sauda followers and filing of chargesheets against them.

IG Parmar along with other team members — assistant inspector general of police (AIG) Rajinder Singh Sohal and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Lakhbir Singh —visited Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on Wednesday and interacted with the locals seeking their assistance in the investigation. In the morning, the SIT members visited the Bajakhana police station and discussed the probe status.

RELATED STORIES

The SIT head appealed to the locals to provide any information regarding the “bir” theft.

“This is the place of origin of sacrilege incidents. Therefore, it was important to talk with the locals. Sometimes people are hesitant about sharing information. We have already filed chargesheets in two sacrilege cases, while the challan in this case will be filed soon after collecting evidence,” he said.

Refusing to comment on the chargesheet filed by IG Ranbir Singh Khatra naming the dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as an accused, Parmar said, “We will move ahead in the case as per evidence only.”

Whether the jailed dera head will be questioned in this cases, the IG said that will depend on the evidence that they may come across.

The “bir” was stolen on June 1, 2015, and a case was registered at the Bajakhana police station in the district the next day.

The SIT led by IG Parmar is probing the “bir” theft case and two other interlinked cases wherein derogatory posters were put up at Bargari on September 24, 2015, and torn pages of a “bir” were found scattered near the Bargari gurdwara on October 12 the same year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jallianwala Bagh complex restored with utmost respect: Culture ministry

CM launches ‘Innovation Mission Punjab’ to boost start-up sector

HC grants temporary custody of minor to NRI father, final call to be taken by US court

New DCs appointed in Haryana’s Bhiwani and Yamunanagar
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP