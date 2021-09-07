SAD accuses Congress, AAP of foiling rallies in garb of farmer protest

Four days after farmers staged a dharna and stopped the cavalcade of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Mattewara and Sahnewal area, SAD leader and MLA from Sahnewal Sharanjit Singh Dhillon alleged that it was Congress and AAP workers in the garb of farmers who blocked the road and staged protests to stop the SAD chief from reaching the rally venue.

Dhillon shared photographs of nine persons who were among the protesters. “We have identified Congress and AAP workers from video footage. We have a detailed list of almost all the workers of both the parties who were disguisedly planted as farmers to deliberately disrupt the Mattewara and Sahnewal rallies,” said he.

Both the parties were feeling threatened by SAD’s increasing popularity and that was the reason why they wanted to colour the ruckus as farmer protest, claimed Dhillon.