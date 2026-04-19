SAD breakaway faction to protest delay in SGPC elections

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh on Saturday announced that a major agitation will soon be launched to protest the delay in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh on Saturday announced that a major agitation will soon be launched to protest the delay in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections.

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While addressing a joint meeting of the core committee, working committee and district presidents of the splinter group of the SAD, Singh said the continued delay in SGPC elections reflected undue government interference in Sikh affairs and had effectively allowed one faction to maintain its hold for an extended period.

Elections for the committee, the apex Sikh body, are supposed to be held every five years, but none have taken place since 2011.

After refusing to extend the tenure of Justice SS Saron (retd) as chief commissioner, gurdwara elections, in August 2025, the Union ministry of home affairs has not appointed his successor, leaving the voter registration process hanging.

During the Saturday meeting, a resolution was passed, strongly condemning SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s alleged remarks, terming the December 2 Akal Takht edicts as a “conspiracy”. The leaders described his statement as “inappropriate and against Sikh traditions”.

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{{^usCountry}} It was further decided that all SGPC members associated with SAD (PS) will submit a formal complaint to the Akal Takht jathedar against Sukhbir to ensure that no one questioned decisions taken in line with Sikh maryada in future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was further decided that all SGPC members associated with SAD (PS) will submit a formal complaint to the Akal Takht jathedar against Sukhbir to ensure that no one questioned decisions taken in line with Sikh maryada in future. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting also accused SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami of remaining silent on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting also accused SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami of remaining silent on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, the leaders demanded that the government provide immediate compensation to farmers affected by recent heavy rains and hailstorms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, the leaders demanded that the government provide immediate compensation to farmers affected by recent heavy rains and hailstorms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several senior leaders were present at the meeting, including Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Gobind Singh Longowal, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Iqbal Singh Jhunda, Sarwan Singh Phillaur, Bhai Manjit Singh, Ajaypal Singh Mirankot, Sukhwinder Singh Aulakh and advocate Rajdev Singh Khalsa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several senior leaders were present at the meeting, including Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Gobind Singh Longowal, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Iqbal Singh Jhunda, Sarwan Singh Phillaur, Bhai Manjit Singh, Ajaypal Singh Mirankot, Sukhwinder Singh Aulakh and advocate Rajdev Singh Khalsa. {{/usCountry}}

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