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SAD breakaway faction to protest delay in SGPC elections

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh on Saturday announced that a major agitation will soon be launched to protest the delay in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 05:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh on Saturday announced that a major agitation will soon be launched to protest the delay in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh on Saturday announced that a major agitation will soon be launched to protest the delay in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections.

While addressing a joint meeting of the core committee, working committee and district presidents of the splinter group of the SAD, Singh said the continued delay in SGPC elections reflected undue government interference in Sikh affairs and had effectively allowed one faction to maintain its hold for an extended period.

Elections for the committee, the apex Sikh body, are supposed to be held every five years, but none have taken place since 2011.

After refusing to extend the tenure of Justice SS Saron (retd) as chief commissioner, gurdwara elections, in August 2025, the Union ministry of home affairs has not appointed his successor, leaving the voter registration process hanging.

During the Saturday meeting, a resolution was passed, strongly condemning SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s alleged remarks, terming the December 2 Akal Takht edicts as a “conspiracy”. The leaders described his statement as “inappropriate and against Sikh traditions”.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / SAD breakaway faction to protest delay in SGPC elections
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