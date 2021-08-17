SAD cancels political conference on Longowal death anniversary fearing backlash by farmers

Keeping in view the farmer unions’ call to oppose political rallies amid the agitation against the Centre’s three agriculture laws, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to cancel its conference on the 36th death anniversary of former party president Harchand Singh Longowal on August 20.

Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was scheduled to address the conference.

However, a religious event will be held at Gurdwara Kambowal Sahib in the town where SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will pay tributes to Longowal who was assassinated on August 20, 1985.

Party leader and former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Gobind Singh Longowal said, “Since some farmer organisations are opposed to the conference, we decided to hold a religious event at the gurdwara.”

SAD leader Winnerjit Goldy said the political conference was cancelled to support the farmers’ agitation and the party did not want any controversy with farmers who have been fighting against the Centre’s laws.

SAD (Sanykat) leader and Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa also announced not to hold any political rally on the death anniversary. The party will pay tributes to Longowal at Gurdwara Bhai Mani Singh in the town.