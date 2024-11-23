SAD condemns AAP govt’s proposal to sell EWS housing land to private players

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s proposal to allow private builders to buy back land reserved for housing economically weaker sections (EWS). SAD vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema demanded a high-level probe into the proposal to allow private builders to buy back land reserved for housing economically weaker sections. (HT File)

In a statement here, SAD vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema demanded a high-level probe into the proposal, stating that it smacked of corruption.

He appealed to the state cabinet to not approve the proposal, saying that it would be a death blow to the aspirations of the weaker sections to own houses under the EWS scheme.

“This proposal to auction land reserved for building EWS houses is a clear message to the ‘Aam Aadmi’ that they should stop dreaming of owning a small shelter near high-end flats,” he added.

Asserting that the proposal would not pass legal scrutiny, the SAD leader said that private builders were given additional benefits to offset the losses caused to them for building houses under the EWS scheme.

“The government also derived political capital by publicising the scheme. Now, when the residential areas have been developed and sold at huge profits, a plan is afoot to sell this land back to private developers and throw the weaker sections out of the scheme and force them to accept alternative accommodation in far off undeveloped areas,” he said.