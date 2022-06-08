Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / SAD delegation meets Punjab governor, raises concern over Majithia's safety in jail
chandigarh news

SAD delegation meets Punjab governor, raises concern over Majithia’s safety in jail

A SAD delegation on Wednesday met the Punjab governor to raise concern over alleged threat to the life of former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who is lodged in the Patiala Central Jail
Comprising former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Majithia’s wife and MLA Ganieve Kaur, the delegation also alleged that the former minister could be implicated in a false case. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Updated on Jun 09, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday met Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to raise concern over alleged threat to the life of former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who is lodged in the Patiala Central Jail.

The delegation further alleged that Majithia, who had surrendered earlier this year after being booked in a drugs case, could be implicated in another false case.

Comprising former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Majithia’s wife and MLA Ganieve Kaur, the delegation also sought removal of anti-drug special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Sidhu from the additional charge of ADGP (prisons).

The previous Congress government had booked Majithia in December last year on the basis of a status report submitted by Sidhu in the high court in 2018. Majithia and his party have time and again alleged that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

Briefing the media after meeting the governor, Harsimrat, who is Majithia’s sister, said: “My brother’s life is not secure in jail... There is danger of Bikram being eliminated or being entangled in another false case by planting something on his person”.

Ganieve said: “I have requested the governor to intervene and ensure justice to my family suffering due to the vendetta unleashed on him.” SAD leaders Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Manpreet Ayali were also part of the delegation.

