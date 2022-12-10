SAD expels Jagmeet Brar for ‘anti-party’ activities

:

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday expelled former MP Jagmeet Brar for lifetime from the primary membership of the party for indulging in “anti-party” activities.

This decision was announced by party’s disciplinary committee chairman Sikandar Singh Maluka after a meeting of the committee. The disciplinary committee had asked him to explain his “anti-party” stand in person on December 6. However, he did not do so.

The notice by Maluka had come after Brar announced the expansion of a parallel power group of senior leaders, SAD Unity Coordination Committee, which he had constituted two months ago, seeking a “course correction” in the party.

Brar had said 12 members had been added to his panel, including Adesh Pratap Kairon, who is son-in-law of SAD chief patron Parkash Singh Badal. The other members he named on the unity committee included Bibi Jagir Kaur, who was expelled from the party for contesting against party candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami during the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president election last month. Besides, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Ravikaran Singh Kahlon, Dr Rattan Singh Ajnala, Gaganjit Singh Barnala, Sukhwinder Singh Aulakh, Alwinder Singh Pakhoke, Begum Praveen Nusrat, Harbans Singh Manjhpur, Amandeep Singh Mangat and Narinder Singh Kaleka are members of the parallel panel.

Explaining the decision, Maluka said the party had given Brar ample opportunities to explain his actions. “First a show-cause notice was issued to him. When the reply in this regard was found unsatisfactory, he was asked to explain his view in person”.

Maluka said Brar had requested him to postpone the date for his personal appearance before the committee on December 6 stating he had to attend the bhog ceremony of a party worker. “However, he chose to attend a public meeting organised by expelled leader Bibi Jagir Kaur on that date”.

The disciplinary committee chairman claimed that it was clear that Brar was hatching conspiracies against SAD even as he publically professed that he was trying to strengthen it.

He said if the expelled leader was sincere towards strengthening the party, he would have stayed within party discipline and worked as per the guidelines given by the party president. “Instead of doing this, he is announcing his own committee, which cannot be tolerated”.

Maluka also highlighted how the party had given due honour to the rebel leader by inducting him into the party’s core committee, appointing him as senior vice -president and even allocating him a party ticket. “But despite getting such honour, he acted as per his old traits,” he said.

Disciplinary committee member Virsa Singh Valtoha said Brar had indulged in “double speak” all along.

“His actions have always been farthest from strengthening the party. In fact, he made his own committee to foment trouble, but he did not get any response with leaders nominated to the committee distancing themselves from him,” Valtoha said.

He said this was the reason the rebel leader had not been able to hold a meeting of the so-called committee till now.

Brar could not be contacted despite repeated attempts as his phone was coming switched off.

Meanwhile the disciplinary committee has also issued a show-cause notice to Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala and asked him to explain his recent conduct to the committee. Another party leader, Surjit Singh Ablowal, who was also issued a notice, chose to appear before the committee and explain his actions. A decision on the same will be taken duly.