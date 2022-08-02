SAD Fatehgarh Sahib unit demand expulsion of zila parishad chairman

: In a damage control exercise, the Fatehgarh Sahib unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday passed a unanimous resolution urging the party leadership to immediately expel former zila parishad chairman Baljit Singh Bhutta and his associates for ‘conspiring’ to weaken the SAD at the instance of its opponents, including AAP and Congress parties.

Pertinently, Bhutta had blamed SAD president Sukhbir Badal for the party’s poor show during the February assembly elections and had asked for a change in the leadership.

“After remaining in power for 10 years under the SAD rule, now when the party has suffered a debacle, Bhutta has become a tool in the hands of our opponents to target the party president,” SAD district president Jagdeep Singh Cheema said in a press conference.

Cheema said that those backstabbing the SAD and its president by making wild allegations should be ready for appropriate action as per democratic norms.

He urged the SAD high command to expel the opportunistic leaders permanently from the party with a provision that they would not be taken back in the future also.

“Genuine workers get demoralised if such turncoats gain re-entry into the party fold,” the resolution read. ENDS