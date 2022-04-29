SAD files complaint against deserters over bid to take party’s Delhi office

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police that few leaders who had deserted the party were trying to take illegal possession of its office in the Gurdwara Rakabganj complex.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SAD delegation comprising of senior leaders demanded action be taken against them as per the law.

A delegation of SAD leaders, including Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Bibi Ranjit Kaur and SS Babbar met the DCP, New Delhi.

Harmit Singh Kalka, who has taken over as the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management (DSGMC) president, deserting the SAD, had formed a new outfit, SAD (Delhi state), and took over the control of the office premises. However, SAD workers recently took back the control of the office.

Reacting to the move, former DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said it’s an irony that the party which was duty-bound to save the panth was running after office spaces. In December last year, Sirsa also deserted SAD and joined the BJP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SAD organised akhand paath at the office to express solidarity with Sikh prisoners and pray for their early release.

“Sikhs are waiting for the release of Sikh prisoners who have served more than their life sentence in jails and the Centre has approved their release in 2019 on the occasion of the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev,” said Cheema.

Meanwhile, talking to the media in Delhi, Cheema said the Sikh community was dismayed that the Sikh prisoners, Balwant Singh Rajoana and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, had not been released on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur which was commemorated by the Centre recently.