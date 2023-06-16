SAD flays AAP for comparing Bhagwant Mann with Maharaja Ranjit Singh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for equating Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the leader of Khalsa raj. SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema hit out at an AAP minister for making the comparison between Bhawant Mann and Maharaja Ranjit Singh. (ANI File Photo)

In a statement, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema hit out at education minister Harjot Bains for making the comparison. “He (Bains) is free to extol AAP rule as he desires but comparing the secular and epoch making rule of the great Maharaja with the corrupt, lawless and immoral rule of Bhagwant Mann is an affront to Punjabis,” said Cheema, terming it a new low in Punjabi politics.

“It seems there is no level to which AAP can’t stoop to divert attention from its abysmal failures. The comparison with Maharaja Ranjit Singh is another ploy to divert discussion away from the real issues of Punjab including corruption, breakdown in law and order, discontinuation of social welfare benefits to the disadvantaged sections of society and failure to rein in immoral activities of AAP ministers and legislators,” added SAD spokesperson.