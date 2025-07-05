SAD leader Sukhbir declared ‘tankhaiya’ by panj pyare at Takht Patna Sahib

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has been declared ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) by the panj pyare at Takht Sri Patna Sahib, one of Sikhism’s five supreme temporal seats of authority. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has been declared ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) by the panj pyare at Takht Sri Patna Sahib, one of Sikhism’s five supreme temporal seats of authority. (HT file photo)

The decision comes after Sukhbir failed to appear before the Takht despite being summoned twice.

According to sources, Sukhbir was called to present himself before the panj pyare following allegations related to his role in supporting individuals found guilty of violating a ‘hukamnama (religious edict)’.

Despite repeated notices, Sukhbir did not respond or appear. This non-compliance led to the declaration of tankhaiya, a term reserved in Sikh tradition for those found guilty of religious misconduct.

In August 2024, the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, declared Sukhbir a ‘tankhaiya’ for “some decisions” during his tenure as Punjab deputy chief minister from 2007-17.

The move was made by five high priests of Akal Takht. Reading out the order, then Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had said that Sukhbir along with Sikh ministers needed to submit their written explanations within 15 days.

He was later awarded religious punishment by the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht and directed to wash utensils and clean shoes, and bathrooms.

In December 2024, there was an attempt on his life at the main entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where he was performing religious atonement as ordered by Akal Takht.