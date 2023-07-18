Harsimrat Badal demands special Assembly session, says Punjab flood ‘Bhagwant made, not Bhagwan made’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByPress Trust of India, Chandiagrh
Jul 18, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to call a special assembly session to discuss the flood situation, saying that the tragedy was “Bhagwant made, not Bhagwan made”.

After visiting flood-affected areas in the Malwa belt, she urged the Mansa deputy commissioner to proactively address the problems being faced by the affected people.

She visited villages in Budhladha and Sardulgarh constituencies and various wards in Sardulgarh town.

Launching an attack on Mann, the Bathinda MP said, “Hundreds of villages and thousands of acres of fields are flooded while you are flying in the heavens far away from the beleaguered (people) whose only sin is that they entrusted their destiny in your hands.” Referring to Mann’s recent visit to the flood-hit areas, she said, “It is time you put a stop to your publicity jamboree and get down to the brass tacks to save the people reeling from the flood fury.

Harsimrat said she is “deeply pained” to see Mann behaving so heartlessly — “criss-crossing the skies to promote (AAP chief Arvind) Kejriwal in Karnataka” when his state is suffering from floods and people are losing their lives.

She alleged that no ex gratia has been announced, adding, “People in villages are losing lives, crops, cattle and property and, in the absence of any help from the government, tension among them is escalating.”

