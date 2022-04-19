Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SAD Ludhiana V-P booked for hurting religious sentiments
chandigarh news

SAD Ludhiana V-P booked for hurting religious sentiments

A case under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against SAD Ludhiana vice-president Furkan Qureshi
The FIR against SAD Ludhiana vice-president Furkan Qureshi has been lodged following the statement of Mohit Syal, a resident of New Shakti Nagar. The complainant said he had no political affiliations, but so he made a complaint against the post as it hurt his religious sentiments. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police on Monday booked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) district vice-president Furkan Qureshi for hurting religious sentiments over a Facebook post. After the members of various Hindu organisations staged a protest outside Tibba police station the police took the accused into custody.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Mohit Syal, a resident of New Shakti Nagar. The complainant said he had no political affiliations, but so he made a complaint against the post as it hurt his religious sentiments.

When the police did not lodge any FIR he, along with his friends, staged a protest outside the Tibba police station. Later, members of various Hindu organisations and political parties joined. The protest continued for at least one and a half hours, following which the police lodged an FIR.

The complainant added that the accused had posted an illustration targeting Hindus on Facebook on Saturday, only to remove it after several objections. He added that the accused reposted the picture again on Sunday, following which he lodged an FIR.

Inspector Ranbir Singh, station head officer at the Tibba police station, said a case under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

