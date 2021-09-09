SAD panel to hold talks with farm union leaders today

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday constituted a four-member committee for Friday’s talks with farmer union leaders.

Party’s top decision-making body — core committee — constituted the committee comprising Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal chaired the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting to ask the farmer leaders to hold discussions and not disrupt rallies. “We want them to talk to us and tell us in case we didn’t stand for the peasantry. We will also offer them whatever support they want and eliminate misunderstandings between the organisations and the party,” said Chandumajra, who earlier had written to farm leaders, inviting them for talks.

Representatives of 32 farm bodies are expected to come for talks.

Last week, farmers tried to disrupt Sukhbir Badal’s ‘Gal Punjab Di’ rally in Moga. There were sporadic protests against the Akalis’ outreach programme that started on August 18, but protest in Moga forced SAD leadership to suspend the programme and initiate talks with the farmer leaders.