Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SAD protests outside Ludhiana DC office for uninterrupted power, relief for farmers
chandigarh news

SAD protests outside Ludhiana DC office for uninterrupted power, relief for farmers

In addition, SAD leaders also flayed the government over the deteriorating law and order situation and inflation in the state during the protest outside Ludhiana DC office
SAD held a protests outside the Ludhiana DC office for uninterrupted power, relief for farmers. (HT File)
Updated on May 09, 2022 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The local unit of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged a dharna outside the deputy commissioner (DC)’s office, demanding uninterrupted power supply and compensation for farmers against crop loss due to sudden rise in temperatures.

The SAD leaders also flayed the government over the deteriorating law and order situation and inflation in the state.

Leading the protest, SAD leader and former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that due to the sudden rise in temperature in March, farmers across the state suffered losses due to low wheat yield.

“Either the farmers should be given a compensation of 500 per quintal or 10,000 per acre,” said Grewal.

While flaying the knowledge-sharing agreement signed between the Delhi and Punjab governments, Grewal said the agreement has given a backdoor entry to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to run the state. “It is like surrendering the state at the disposal of Kejriwal. We strongly condemn any such move and demand cancellation of such agreements,” said Grewal.

RELATED STORIES

Former legislator and SAD leader Ranjit Singh Dhillon highlighted the rising prices of essential commodities, including diesel, petrol and cooking gas cylinders.

He said the price of essential commodities, fares of trains, buses and auto rickshaws, besides input costs of farming have also increased.

The SAD leaders said both the BJP-led Centre and AAP-led state governments are imposing taxes and blaming each other for rising prices.

“But both parties have done nothing for the middle-class who are suffering due to the price rise,” said Dhillon.

Later, SAD leaders, including former minister Hira Singh Gabria, Harbhajan Singh Dang, and other leaders handed over a memorandum to the DC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP