SAD protests outside Ludhiana DC office for uninterrupted power, relief for farmers

The local unit of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged a dharna outside the deputy commissioner (DC)’s office, demanding uninterrupted power supply and compensation for farmers against crop loss due to sudden rise in temperatures.

The SAD leaders also flayed the government over the deteriorating law and order situation and inflation in the state.

Leading the protest, SAD leader and former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that due to the sudden rise in temperature in March, farmers across the state suffered losses due to low wheat yield.

“Either the farmers should be given a compensation of ₹500 per quintal or ₹10,000 per acre,” said Grewal.

While flaying the knowledge-sharing agreement signed between the Delhi and Punjab governments, Grewal said the agreement has given a backdoor entry to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to run the state. “It is like surrendering the state at the disposal of Kejriwal. We strongly condemn any such move and demand cancellation of such agreements,” said Grewal.

Former legislator and SAD leader Ranjit Singh Dhillon highlighted the rising prices of essential commodities, including diesel, petrol and cooking gas cylinders.

He said the price of essential commodities, fares of trains, buses and auto rickshaws, besides input costs of farming have also increased.

The SAD leaders said both the BJP-led Centre and AAP-led state governments are imposing taxes and blaming each other for rising prices.

“But both parties have done nothing for the middle-class who are suffering due to the price rise,” said Dhillon.

Later, SAD leaders, including former minister Hira Singh Gabria, Harbhajan Singh Dang, and other leaders handed over a memorandum to the DC.