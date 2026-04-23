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SAD (Punar Surjeet) releases vision document for 2027 Punjab elections

Party president Giani Harpreet Singh says 40% of tickets will be allocated to youth and 35% to women for ensuring inclusive political participation.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 03:22 pm IST
By Hillary Victor
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet) launched its vision document for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections in Chandigarh on Thursday, outlining a strategy focused on economic prosperity and social reform.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet) leaders with the vision document at a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Released by party president Giani Harpreet Singh, a former Akal Takht jathedar, alongside senior leaders Iqbal Singh Jhunda, Surjit Singh Rakhra, and Bibi Jagir Kaur, the document details a comprehensive roadmap covering healthcare, education, agriculture, and employee welfare. In a move to modernise the party’s demographic appeal, the leadership announced it aims to allocate 40% of tickets to youth and 35% to women to ensure inclusive political participation.

The party raised concerns over India’s federal structure, alleging that successive constitutional amendments have over-centralised power within the Union government. The vision document commits the party to advocating for greater state autonomy if voted to power.

On social issues, Giani Harpreet Singh expressed firm opposition to an upcoming web series on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, arguing against any media that promotes drug abuse or violence.

This reached a breaking point after the Akal Takht declared Sukhbir Singh Badal tankhaiya (religiously guilty) for past misconduct, leading the rebels to argue that a new, reformed entity was necessary to provide a credible alternative for Sikh voters. By aligning with other splinter groups, such as Waris Punjab De, and emphasising regional autonomy, the SAD (Punar Surjeet) describes itself as the authentic representative of the Panth ahead of the 2027 polls.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / SAD (Punar Surjeet) releases vision document for 2027 Punjab elections
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / SAD (Punar Surjeet) releases vision document for 2027 Punjab elections
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