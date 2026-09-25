SAD (Punar Surjit) meets Kataria, demands SIT probe in Chawla case

A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) submitted a memorandum to Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday, seeking an independent and high-level special investigation team (SIT) to probe the rape allegations against former Akali leader and ex-SGPC member Amarjeet Singh Chawla and examine the complainant’s allegations regarding the purported involvement of senior SGPC and SAD (Badal) functionaries.

The delegation expressed concern over the reported failure to apprehend Chawla and reports that he had left India. (HT)

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Former Punjab finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, former MLA Gaganjit Singh Barnala and other party functionaries submitted the memorandum.

In the memorandum, the delegation referred to an FIR registered on August 21 at Anandpur Sahib police station and sought an independent probe into the circumstances surrounding the case.

The delegation expressed concern over the reported failure to apprehend Chawla and reports that he had left India. It sought scrutiny of his alleged departure, including immigration and travel records and any possible assistance or facilitation.

The delegation also sought an inquiry into the complainant’s return from Bahrain, her detention in Nabha jail, subsequent release, transportation to Anandpur Sahib and stay at the Bhai Bachittar Singh Yatri Niwas.

It urged authorities to immediately preserve CCTV footage, jail and visitor records, accommodation registers, vehicle logs, call-detail records, electronic communications and relevant financial and travel records.

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{{^usCountry}} The delegation further alleged that some senior SAD (Badal) leaders named by the complainant had publicly questioned her and cast aspersions on her character rather than cooperating with the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delegation further alleged that some senior SAD (Badal) leaders named by the complainant had publicly questioned her and cast aspersions on her character rather than cooperating with the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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The party demanded that the proposed SIT be headed by a senior officer of appropriate rank and integrity, secure relevant evidence and submit a time-bound status report within 15 days.

Protest outside Dhami’s residence

In Hoshiarpur, activists under the aegis of the Alliance Sikh Organisations held a sit-in outside the residence of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. They questioned the SGPC over the woman’s stay at the Takht Kesgarh Sahib sarai for such a long period. They said the probe committee could not conduct a fair inquiry as long as Dhami was in the saddle. Dhami, who has formed a four-member panel to conduct the probe, said every question raised by the Sikh sangat would be answered after the inquiry.

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Panel seeks report on Valtoha’s remarks

Taking suo motu cognisance of the “objectionable” words used by Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha against the rape survivor and the disclosure of her identity, the Punjab State Commission for Women has asked the police to probe the matter and submit an action-taken report by September 26.

Chairperson Raj Lali Gill said the matter came to the commission’s notice through a news report, following which a letter was issued to the director general of police and the director of the Bureau of Investigation, along with the link to the news report/video and a copy of the screenshot.