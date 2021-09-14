SAD releases first list of 64 candidates, Sukhbir Badal to fight from Jalalabad

Taking yet another lead over rival parties, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday announced 64 candidates for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, trying to striking a balance among the party’s old guards and fresh faces. The party will contest on 97 seats and spare 20 for its alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party under a pre-poll deal.

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal will again seek people’s mandate from Jalalabad. However, the names of party’s patriarch and five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, representing Lambi and Majitha constituencies, respectively, are not there in the list. Youth Akal Dal president Parambans Singh Banti Romana will be SAD candidate from Faridkot.

Of the 64 names listed on Monday, 22 had already been announced by party president Sukhbir Badal during party’s outreach programme (Gal Punjab Di) launched on August 18 and suspended on September 3 after farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm laws made attempts to disrupt the Akali poll meetings.

According to party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, winnability is the key criteria and party’s political affairs committee has also looked into a candidate’s personal credentials and stature in the constituency. The party has also got a survey done before finalising candidates.

Among the old guards who have got the green signal to take the electoral plunge again in 2022 include Tota Singh (Dharamkot), Janmeja Singh Sekhon (Zira), Daljit Singh Cheema (Ropar), Maheshinder Singh Grewal (Ludhiana West), Sikander Singh Maluka (Rampura Phul), Gulzar Singh Ranike (Attari-SC), and Adaish Partap Singh Kairon (Patti).

Kairon was staking claim on Khem Karan seat that went to Virsa Singh Valtoha. Tota Singh’s son Barjinder Singh is a candidate from Moga.

Five candidates in the list are those who switched sides to join Akali Dal. They are: Anil Joshi (Amritsar-North) and RK Gupta (Sujanpur) who came from the BJP, and former Congress leaders Jagbir Brar (Jaladhar Cantonment), Hansraj Josan (Fajilka) and Jagmeet Brar (Maur).

The party has fielded nine new faces in Kulwant Singh Kanta (Barnala), Talbir Gill (Amritsar South), Sarabjot Singh Saabi (Mukerian), PS Dhillon (Samrala), Charanjeet Brar (Rajpura), Satnam Singh Rahi (Bhadaur), Prem Arora (Mansa), Chandan Grewal (Jalandhar Central) and Pritpal Singh Pali (Ludhiana Central).

Of the party’s 14 sitting MLAs, names of eight figure in the list. They are: Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi (Muktsar), NK Sharma (Dera Bassi), Sharanjit Singh Dhillon (Sahnewal), Pawan Tinu (Adampur-SC), Gurpartap Singh Wadala (Nakodar) Sukhwinder Sukhi Banga (SC), Manpreet Singh Ayali (Dakha) and Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra (Sanour). Other than Badal Senior and Bikram Singh Majithia, Sardoolgarh MLA Dilraj Singh Bhunder is waiting announcement of his candidature.

More than half of the names in the list are of those who had lost the 2017 elections. The list has only one woman candidate in Vaninder Kaur Loomba who is a candidate from Shutrana-SC constituency. She, too, had lost the election in 2017.

Here’s the complete list:

Raj Kumar Gupta – Sujanpur

Gurbachan Singh Babehali – Gurdaspur

Amarpal Singh Bonny – Ajnala

Malkiat Singh AR – Jandiala

Anil Joshi – Amritsar North

Dr Dalbir Singh Verka – Amritsar West

Talbir Singh Gill - Amritsar South

Gulzar Singh Ranike – Attari (SC)

Harmeet Singh Sandhu – Tarn Taran

Virsa Singh Valtoha – Khem Karan

AdaishPartap Singh Kairon - Patti

Baldev Singh Khaira - Phillaur

Gurpartap Singh Wadala - Nakodar

Chandan Grewal - Jalandhar Central

Jagbir Singh Brar - Jalandhar Cantt

Pawan Kumar Tinu - Adampur (SC)

Sarabjeet Singh Saabi - Mukerian

Sohan Singh Thandal - Chabbewal (SC)

Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan – Garhshankar

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi - Banga (SC)

Daljeet Singh Cheema - Ropar

Ranjit Singh Gill – Kharar

Jagdeep Singh Cheema - Fatehgarh Sahib

Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna - Amloh

Paramjeet Singh Dhillon – Samrala

Sharanjit Singh Dhillon – Sahnewal

Ranjit Singh Dhillon - Ludhiana East

Harish Rai Danda - Atam Nagar

Pritpal Singh Pali - Ludhiana Central

Maheshinder Singh Grewal - Ludhiana West

Darshan Singh Shivalik – Gill (SC)

Manpreet Singh Ayali – Dakha

SR Kaler – Jagraon (SC)

Teerath Singh Mahla - Bhagha Purana

Makhan Barjinder Singh - Moga

Tota Singh – Dharamkot

Janmeja Singh Sekhon – Zira

Joginder Singh Jindu - Firozpur Rural

Vardev Singh Noni Maan - Guru Har Sahai

Sukhbir Singh Badal - Jalalabad

Hans Raj Josan - Fazilka

Hardeep Singh Dimpy – Gidderbaha

Harpreet Singh Kot Bhai - Malout

Kanwarjeet Singh Rozy Barkandi – Muktsar

Parambans Singh Bunty Romana – Faridkot

Mantar Singh Brar - Kotkapura

Suba Singh Badal – Jaitu

Sikander Singh S Maluka – Rampura Phul

Darshan Singh Kotfatta – Bucho Mandi

Sarup Singla - Bathinda Urban

Prakash Singh Bhatti - Bathinda Rural

Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu – Talwandi Sabo

Jagmeet Singh Brar - Maur

Prem Kumar Arora – Mansa

Gulzar Singh Gulzari – Dirba

Satnam Singh Rahi – Bhadaur

Kulwant Singh Kanta – Barnala

Iqbal Singh Jhunda – Amargarh

Kabir Dass – Nabha

Charanjit Singh Brar - Rajpura

NK Sharma – Dera Bassi

Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra - Sanour

Surjit Singh Rakhra- Samana

Vaninder Kaur Loomba – Shutrana