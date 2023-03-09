SAD should become a party of peasants again: Akal Takht Jathedar

Once again questioning the present leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Akal Takht acting Jathedar on Wednesday said it was once a party of mazdoors and kisans, not of the wealthy people and this fact is responsible for its current decimation.

The head of the highest Sikh temporal seat has raised questions over the present structure of the party on a few occasions earlier as well, but the fresh remark is being viewed as a direct remark on the SAD leadership to date. (HT File Photo)

While delivering his address to the community from Takht Kesgarh Sahib, one of the five Sikh temporal seats at Anandpur Sahib in Roopnagar district, he said, “The SAD was a party of labourers and farmers. It will have to be revived as one. It was not a party of wealthy people. Until the SAD does not become a party of labourers and farmers, it would not fight any struggle. And until it does not fight struggle, it will not gain victory”.

During the function held to mark the centenary of the SGPC in 2020, the Jathedar asked the SAD to begin its journey from Punjab to Panth. Moreover, hitting out strongly at the SAD leadership during a function in August last year, the Akal Takht jathedar said that if the party wants to protect its existence, it must shun lust for power and work towards spreading Sikh principles”.

Jathedar attacks govt over HSGMC issue

The Jathedar also expressed deep grief over a young Nihang being killed by the group of youths indulging in hooliganism during the festival. He said this incident is the fallout of the vilification being spread against the glorious Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). “Thanks to this propaganda, our youth has become directionless. The organisations like SGPC maintained the code of conduct but today they have been weakened”, he said.

“The SGPC has been broken, which was the backbone of the community. It was not a demand of the Sikhs. It was a deep-rooted conspiracy against it. As a result of this, the government has taken control of the Haryana gurdwara instead of the Sikhs of the state. The SGPC will also meet the same fate if don’t wake up. The Kisan movement got the biggest support from this organisation. The langar organised by the Sikh organisations helped the protesters greatly. Thus, the government conspired to weaken Sikhs by taking over the gurdwaras in Haryana, because gurdwaras strengthen the Sikhs. During British rule, a similar policy was adopted through Mahants, but Sikhs fought against it”, he said.

He added, “Liberated from the mahants, the gurdwaras gave strength to the Sikhs. With this strength, the Sikhs played a big role in the freedom struggle of the country. The country got independence but the Sikhs did not. The country, which leaves no stone unturned to ensure the integration of its Parliament, is not ashamed of disintegrating the parliament of the Sikhs. It has broken our parliament. If it has done it, Akal Purakh (timeless God) would also break the Indian parliament. No institution of the government ever favoured the Sikhs”.

