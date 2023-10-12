SAD suspends four-time MLA Jeet Mohinder for ‘anti-party’ acts

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday suspended four-time MLA from Talwandi Sabo and party’s halqa incharge Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu on the ground of pursuing ‘anti-party’ activities.

Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu

Confirming this, the party spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha said Sidhu has been served a show-cause notice to submit his reply within 24 hours.

“The party leadership was getting complaints that Sidhu was holding parallel political activities which were not in accordance with the SAD. A virtual meeting was held today under the chairmanship of SAD’s disciplinary committee Sikander Singh Maluka, and a decision was taken accordingly,” Valtoha said.

In 2002, Sidhu won the Talwandi Sabo seat as an independent candidate defeating Congress’s Harminder Singh Jassi while in 2007 and 2012, he won as a Congress candidate. Later, he shifted his loyalties to Akalis and again defeated Jassi with a record margin in 2014.

However, in 2017, the veteran politician Sidhu faced an electoral debacle when he lost to AAP’s Baljnder Kaur, a novice candidate, and finished third.

In the last state assembly polls, Sidhu was defeated again by Baljinder by over 15,000 votes.

