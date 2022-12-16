SAD’s core committee meet: Sukhbir Badal’s state tour soon to instil ‘sense of security’ among people

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday announced to tour all the districts of Punjab to instil a sense of security among people of the state, following collapse of law and order in the state.

In visiting the state over the matter, SAD sees an opportunity to reconnect with beleaguered party cadres so as to pull up party stocks, which has been pushed to the sidelines following party’s two consecutive defeats in the state polls of 2017 and 2022.

A decision was taken in the maiden meeting of core committee party’s top decision making body after a recast last month. The meeting was held at the party headquarters here. Presiding the meeting, Sukhbir said that there was no such thing as government in the state as it seems headless, adding that the AAP government particularly chief minister Bhagwant Mann have abdicated the constitutional responsibility to ensure peace and communal harmony.

The state has been handed over to gangs and goons, with ministers reduced to performing ceremonial rituals at public functions. The police and the bureaucracy are in a state of drift,” added Sukhbir saying that Punjabis are feeling insecure.

Later briefing mediapersons, Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema said that the meeting began by paying tributes to the martyrdom of the great Sahibzadas (sons) of tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh. The meeting condoled the demise of veteran leader Ranjit Singh Brahampura and Dalip Singh, father of Harbhajan Singh Masana (Haryana) and a two-minute silence was observed.

He said that a nexus between “govt and land-sharks” was behind the displacement of countless innocent families thrown out of the houses at Lateefpura in Jalandhar, in which they had been living for decades and which they had built with their sweat and toil.

On controversies surrounding disruption of religious maryada at Sikh religious shrines notably in Jalandhar, Cheema said that this was a serious matter and the Dharam Prachar committee of the SGPC deliberated on the matter. Cheema also blasted the National Commission Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura for his silence on the denial of scholarship to students from the minority communities.

Those who attended the meeting included Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Paramjit Singh Sarna, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Bikram Singh Majithia, Iqbal Singh Jhundan, Sikander Singh Maluka, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Hira Singh Gabria, Gurbachan Singh Babehali, Lakhbir Singh lodhinangal, Anil Joshi, NK Sharma, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi and Sunita Chaudhary.