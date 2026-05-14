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Saffron show in Panchkula, Shyam Lal Bansal is mayor

The win comes as a boost to the saffron party, which is already in power at the Centre and state, and has been promising a triple-engine thrust in development. Locally too, it’s a shot in the arm for the party, which had nine councillors and a mayor in the outgoing House.

Published on: May 14, 2026 08:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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In a double delight for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it stormed into the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) House with 17 councillors while its mayoral candidate Shyam Lal Bansal registered a thumping victory with 68,544 votes. The House has 20 seats.

BJP mayoral candidate Shyam Lal Bansal with party workers and supporters in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Bansal defeated Sudha Bhardwaj of the Congress by a whopping 36,252 votes. The Congress leader had polled 32,292 votes.

The win comes as a boost to the saffron party, which is already in power at the Centre and state, and has been promising a triple-engine thrust in development. Locally too, it’s a shot in the arm for the party, which had nine councillors and a mayor in the outgoing House. With the latest win, it has come back stronger as its rivals could only manage three seats this time – Congress one and Independents two. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was making its debut in the civic body elections in Haryana, and the Indian National Lok Dal, which has historically been viewed as a strong regional party in the state, failed to win any seats.

Responding to the allegations, Bansal said, “The Congress is a divided house. There is acute factionalism in the party. Their allegations of rigging reflect their own mindset. Their senior leaders did not hold any major public meetings in Panchkula, and many of their leaders are not even willing to work together.”

He added, “Hard work always brings results. We organised around 40 public meetings across different wards, where all our senior leaders remained present. Personally, I addressed nearly 200 public meetings during the campaign.”

In the run-up to the elections, the saffron party had left no stone unturned to wrest the seat. It had roped in star campaigners, ranging from Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari and Haryanavi singer Masoom Sharma to address the rallies. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had himself addressed multiple rallies.

The party had also managed to pacify its rebels in time, therefore avoiding a dent in its vote bank. Three of its leaders – Ritu Goyal, the councillor of Ward 3, Sonia Sood of Ward 4, and Sushil Garg of Ward 14 – had filed papers as Independents after being denied party tickets. They withdrew their nominations after meeting the CM.

The Congress on the other hand had suffered a jolt just weeks before the elections as former Panchkula mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia joined the BJP after being served a show-cause notice for anti-party activities. After he departure, Panchkula Congress president Sanjay Chauhan had accepted Kaur was a strong leader and her exit will certainly cause some loss.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Saffron show in Panchkula, Shyam Lal Bansal is mayor
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Saffron show in Panchkula, Shyam Lal Bansal is mayor
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