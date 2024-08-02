Sahney submits pvt member bill to curb online hate speech

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday submitted a private member bill in the Upper House of Parliament aimed at addressing the issue of online hate speech. The bill, titled ‘The Online Hate Speech (Prevention) Bill 2024’ seeks to curb communal disharmony and religious hatred spread through social media. Vikramjit Singh Sahney submitted a private member bill in the Upper House of Parliament aimed at addressing the issue of online hate speech. (HT File)

Sahney said the bill includes the provision that “a person who uses publishes, presents provides or distributes, performance of any speech on any platform which spreads, provokes, or arouses, religious enmity, hatred or denigrates a person by reasons of their religion, race, caste or community, sex, national or ethnic origin, language or disability shall be guilty of an offense of hate speech.”

The current regulation of online hate speech falls under the outdated Information Technology Act of 2000, a framework established before the advent of social media platforms, he added, emphasising the urgent need for a new law to address contemporary challenges and protect the social fabric of the country.

The Rajya Sabha member said the purpose of the proposed bill is to foster digital harmony and responsible use of social media. “The bill aims to ensure all the fundamental rights, ensuring equal dignity for individuals and communities as outlined in the constitution, to uphold ethical values of harmony, respect and fraternity,” he said in a statement. Sahney has also submitted a dossier of social media posts and accounts that have been involved in spreading hatred to various officials.