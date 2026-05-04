Saini alleges political vendetta in Punjab, seeks white paper on AAP’s promises

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of using the police to target political rivals. This comes after the Punjab Police registered cases against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak and the recent Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) raids on MP Rajinder Gupta’s Trident unit in Barnala.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini attending a function organised by the Kashyap Samaj in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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Addressing the media after a state-level function of the Kashyap Samaj in Ludhiana, Saini urged Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to release a white paper detailing the “tall promises” made to the electorate and their actual implementation.

He also criticised the Punjab government for withdrawing security of MP Raghav Chaddha and MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, adding that such tactics do not yield long-term political gains.

He questioned the delivery of key welfare commitments, alleging that the promised ₹1,000 monthly allowance for women remains unfulfilled. He also sought clarity on employment figures, asking the government to disclose how many jobs were created versus the number of employees who retired during its tenure.

Saini alleged that the AAP government has failed on all fronts, pointing to concerns among industrialists and alleging that businesses are moving out of Punjab. He also raised issues of law and order, claiming that extortion calls and violent crimes have increased, affecting traders, labourers and the general public alike.

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{{^usCountry}} Pitching for a political shift, Saini said Punjab needs a “double engine government” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore governance and investor confidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pitching for a political shift, Saini said Punjab needs a “double engine government” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore governance and investor confidence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the recent session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on May 1, Saini called the “conduct of the CM inappropriate for a democratic institution”. He alleged that the government’s anti-drug campaign has failed, claiming that drug menace continues to spread unchecked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the recent session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on May 1, Saini called the “conduct of the CM inappropriate for a democratic institution”. He alleged that the government’s anti-drug campaign has failed, claiming that drug menace continues to spread unchecked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saini accused the Punjab government of spending more on publicity than on implementing welfare schemes, reiterating his demand for accountability and transparency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini accused the Punjab government of spending more on publicity than on implementing welfare schemes, reiterating his demand for accountability and transparency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sareen, treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi and Bharat Bhushan Bharti were among those who were present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sareen, treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi and Bharat Bhushan Bharti were among those who were present. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aam Aadmi Party Ludhiana urban unit showed black flags to Saini’s convoy. Led by district president and chairman Jatinder Khangura, AAP leaders protested against the CM and condemned the BJP government’s “policies” towards Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aam Aadmi Party Ludhiana urban unit showed black flags to Saini’s convoy. Led by district president and chairman Jatinder Khangura, AAP leaders protested against the CM and condemned the BJP government’s “policies” towards Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

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Khangura slammed the BJP-led Centre for its “stepmotherly” attitude toward Punjab, alleging not a single rupee has been provided as compensation for recent devastating floods in Punjab. He further criticised the Centre for the recent price hike on commercial LPG cylinders.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tarsem Singh Deogan ...Read More Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting. Read Less

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