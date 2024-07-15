Family of Jind soldier killed in Kulgam to get 1-cr relief: Haryana CM Saini

Chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday met the family of the Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, who lost his life in the Kulgam encounter on July 6, and announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for them. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini meets with the family members of Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, in Jind on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

After meeting with the family, the Haryana CM said, “Pradeep was a brave and strong young man. He lost his life for the country while fighting terrorists in an operation. We and the family are grieving. May God give him peace. Pradeep Nain sacrificed himself for the country. The government stands with the family. ₹1 crore would be given to the family.”

In the Kulgam attack, six terrorists were killed and two soldiers were killed during the encounter, where the Late Lance Naik Pradeep Nain lost his life while battling with the terrorists.

Earlier on July 7, the Indian Army paid tributes to the two soldiers who lost their lives in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

“Chinar Corps Commander chief secretary of J&K, DGP J&K and other dignitaries, and all ranks paid homage to Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kulgam on 06 Jul 2024,” Indian Army Chinar Corps posted on X on Sunday.

“Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of both brave hearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and are committed to their well-being,” it stated.

According to officials, two separate encounters broke out in Kulgam district on Saturday.

The first encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Modergam village. Hours later, another encounter broke out in the Frisal Chinnigam area of the district.

509 schools named after martyrs in Haryana: Saini

Saini on Sunday said 509 schools across the state have been named after martyrs. Addressing a public gathering after unveiling the statue of Maharana Pratap in Bhaira Bankipur village of Rai assembly constituency in Sonepat district, Saini said, “This statue will always inspire new generations with the bravery, patriotism and courage of Maharana Pratap.” He said Maharana Pratap Horticulture University has been established in Anjanthali, Karnal.

The CM said in the last 10 years the “double engine government” of the Centre and the state has taken initiatives to deliver welfare schemes to the common man, reaching the last person standing in the queue. The positive impact of these schemes is evident as even the poorest of the poor individuals have been receiving the benefits of welfare schemes.

“The present state government has provided government jobs to 1.5 lakh people without any bribery. At present, 20 lakh eligible beneficiaries in the state are receiving an Old-Age Samman Allowance of ₹3,000,” said Saini, who also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 14 development projects worth ₹112 crore.

Rai MLA and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli welcomed Saini and said people are benefiting from the government’s public welfare schemes.