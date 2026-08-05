Saini hits back at Punjab assembly resolution, seeks answers on ‘paper leak’ in state

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday hit back at the Punjab government for passing a resolution in the state assembly “condemning” the BJP-led Union government and BJP-governed states for “paper leaks” and questioned the silence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over pharmacy examination paper leak in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini carries the sacred kalash containing soil from the birthplace of Guru Ravidas during the Kalash Vandan Yatra, in Gurugram, on Tuesday. (PTI)

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Responding to a question during a news conference here on the Punjab assembly’s resolution condemning paper leaks, the chief minister questioned whether the Punjab government had adopted a similar stand (and passed a resolution) over the recent pharmacy examination paper leak in the state.

Referring to the recently declared recruitment examination results in Punjab, Saini said the names of several successful candidates had themselves raised serious questions and reflected the concerns being expressed by the state’s youth over the fairness of the recruitment process.

The chief minister said the Congress and the AAP should answer the youth on issues relating to recruitment examinations. Saini said that AAP leader Manish Sisodia had said that the Punjab education minister would resign if a paper leak occurred in the state. “The silence over recent incidents clearly exposed the gap between the party’s words and actions,” Saini said and demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should first explain what the Congress had done for the country’s youth during its years in power.

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{{^usCountry}} Accusing the Congress of “always pursuing vote-bank politics” and using the poor, backward classes and Scheduled Castes (SCs) merely for political gains, Saini said that Congress was “insulting” the Dalits in Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accusing the Congress of “always pursuing vote-bank politics” and using the poor, backward classes and Scheduled Castes (SCs) merely for political gains, Saini said that Congress was “insulting” the Dalits in Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, he said a leader who had stood firmly with the Punjab Congress during difficult times was now being sidelined by his own party. “In a way, the Congress has insulted Dalits and other deprived sections of society. It is unfortunate,” he said.

About the NEET paper leak case, Saini said the Union government had taken decisive action, while the Congress and the INDIA alliance had consistently sought to “mislead” the youth on the issue. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated his entire life for the welfare of every section of society and continues to work tirelessly in the service of the nation, with safeguarding the future of the country’s youth among his foremost priorities.

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Saini said the Centre had enacted stringent laws to deal with paper leak cases, ensured strict action against those responsible and made the recruitment process fully transparent. He said the Prime Minister treated the issue with utmost seriousness and made it unequivocally clear that anyone attempting to jeopardise the future of the country’s youth would not be spared. “No one has the right to play with the aspirations and future of young people,” said Saini, adding that today’s generation has not witnessed the “conditions that prevailed during the Congress regime”.

He said recruitment processes lacked transparency and candidates often had to travel on the roofs of buses merely to appear in examinations. Even when question papers were leaked, there was hardly any accountability, leaving young aspirants to bear the consequences.

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He said that the Congress had ignored the future of the youth for years in pursuit of vote-bank politics. “The people of the country have now understood the politics of the Congress and the INDIA alliance and would no longer be misled by them,” he said, pointing out that certain elements in the state are actively working as part of what he described as the “bharti roko gang.” Saini said such vested interests repeatedly attempted to obstruct transparent recruitment by creating unnecessary hurdles. He said the Haryana government would not allow any conspiracy to derail a fair, transparent and merit-based recruitment process.

Yatra dedicated to Guru Ravidas to start from dera Ballan in Punjab: CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that a yatra dedicated to Guru Ravidas that will begin from Dera Sach Khand Ballan in Jalandhar district of the assembly poll-bound Punjab and culminate in Varanasi, the birthplace of the saint, will be organised from October 5 to November 5.

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Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said that “Guru Ravidas Maharaj Samrasta Yatra” will pass through several states, disseminating the message of equality, service, social justice and humanity on a large scale.

Saini said the coming fortnight would stand as a symbol of patriotism, social harmony and historical consciousness in Haryana as three initiatives – Har Ghar Tiranga, Partition horrors remembrance day and Guru Ravidas Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan – will be launched to strengthen the spirit of national unity, social harmony and nation-building.

Appealing to all sections of society to actively participate in these programmes and help make the campaigns a success through public involvement, the chief minister said that the State government has already launched the “Guru Ravidas Maharaj Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan” to commemorate the 650th prakash parv of Guru Ravidas, which will continue till February 20, 2027. He said the objective of the campaign is to take the message of equality, service, devotion, social justice and social harmony propagated by Guru Ravidas to the last person in society.

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Saini said the Kalash Yatra, which commenced from the birthplace of Guru Ravidas at Varanasi, has already reached Haryana.