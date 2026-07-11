Saini transfers ₹1,582 cr to over 50L beneficiaries

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday released over ₹1,582 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) into the bank accounts of 50,20,442 eligible beneficiaries under 19 different social security welfare schemes. Saini said ₹1,121 crore were directly transferred into the bank accounts of 34.83 lakh beneficiaries under 15 social security pension schemes. (HT File)

The disbursed amount covers a raft of welfare initiatives such as the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana (for women), social security pension for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, poor and other deserving families.

After digitally transferring the monthly social security benefits, the CM said that under the ninth instalment of the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, nearly ₹210 crore were transferred into the bank accounts of 9.98 lakh women beneficiaries. “With this instalment, a total of ₹1,833 crore has been disbursed through nine instalments so far,” Saini said. The state government has set aside ₹6,500 crore under this scheme in the current financial year.

Addressing mediapersons, Saini said ₹1,121 crore were directly transferred into the bank accounts of 34.83 lakh beneficiaries under 15 social security pension schemes, including “old age samman allowance”, disability allowance and other social security pension schemes.

He said that the state government has brought about a systemic change, at the core of which is transparency to determine eligibility for social security net. “Under this model, eligibility is automatically determined on the basis of the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) database, enabling eligible citizens to receive pension benefits at home without visiting government offices or submitting applications,” Saini said, adding that DBT payments mechanism reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and good governance.

The financial assistance amounting to over ₹125 crore was provided to 3,295 families under the Dayalu scheme. Saini said with this disbursement, financial assistance amounting to about ₹2,926 crore has so far been released to 77,590 families.

Haryana had also launched Dayalu scheme-2 in September last year to provide financial assistance in cases of accidental death, disability or injury caused by dog bites or attacks by stray animals such as cows, bulls, oxen, donkeys, dogs, nilgai and buffaloes.

On this occasion, a subsidy amounting to ₹19 crore for the month of May was also transferred into the bank accounts of 5.16 lakh women who got their LPG cylinders refilled. Under the scheme, eligible women are provided an LPG cylinder every month at ₹500.

“With today’s release, around ₹321 crore has so far been transferred into the bank accounts of 14.43 lakh eligible women,” said Saini, who also transferred ₹107 crore for house construction into the bank accounts of 20,165 eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

Saini said the DBT mechanism introduced by the double-engine government stands as a testimony to its commitment to transparency and good governance.