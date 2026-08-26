Saini’s August 30 rally postponed: Nilokheri MLA

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s rally at Karnal’s Taraori town scheduled for August 30 has been postponed due to the assembly’s monsoon session, set to begin from Thursday, said Nilokheri BJP MLA Bhagwandas Kabirpanthi.

“All workers will be informed about the new dates for the rally,” the MLA said in a statement. (HT File)

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The Nilokheri MLA, under whose constituency Taraori comes, stated that the rally has been postponed given the less time for preparations due to the assembly session.

“All workers will be informed about the new dates for the rally,” the MLA said in a statement.

BJP district president Praveen Lather said that a meeting of the legislative party is also scheduled ahead of the session as there was very less time to prepare for the rally.

The announcement comes a day after Ror community members took out a protest march in Karnal, demanding CBI probe into the killings of two youths in an alleged fake encounter early this month.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha, Balkar Singh Pundri also announced to hold a mahapanchayat in Taraori town on August 30 and a protest against the CM’s rally if their demands are not met.

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{{^usCountry}} After the latest development, vice-president of the mahasabha, Sukhdayal Mehla said that the president has called a meeting of 101 committee members and the office-bearers of the Mahasabha at Ror Bhawan in Karnal on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the latest development, vice-president of the mahasabha, Sukhdayal Mehla said that the president has called a meeting of 101 committee members and the office-bearers of the Mahasabha at Ror Bhawan in Karnal on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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“Community members affiliated to the BJP have also been invited for this important meeting,” he added.