Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship: Haryana’s Anant Ahlawat wins title

Anant Singh Ahalawat of Haryana won the IGU Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship after an exciting play-off over Uttar Pradesh’s Vinamara Anand at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens, on Friday. The final round of the tournament began with Vinamara and Karanveer Singh of Chandigarh teeing off jointly tied at six under par score of 210. They were closely followed by Anant who started the day at a five under par score of 211. Vinamara and Anant were tied after 18 holes at five under par score of 283 before the contest went into a play off. Shaurya Bhattacharya of Delhi had a good round of two under par 70 to finish at the third place with a total of four day score of four under 284. Karanveer who played consistent golf throughout the week ended up finishing fourth with a three under par score of 284 over four days.

66-year-old woman’s gold chain stolen swiped in temple

A 66-year-old woman’s gold chain was stolen during Krishna Janmashtami festivities at the Sanatan Dharam Temple in Sector 22 on August 19, police said on Friday. The complainant, Rajni Sood, said a heavy crowd had convened at the temple on the occasion of Janmashtami, and taking advantage of the same, someone stole her chain. CCTV footage shows a woman stealing Sood’s chain. A case has been registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian penal Code in Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Copper pipes stolen from Sector 46 community centre

Seven Air Conditioner (AC) copper pipes were stolen from the Sector 46 community centre on Thursday. On the complaint of the caretaker, Rajinder, a case was registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 34 police station.

Mohali wins U-19 cricket title

Mohali recorded a three-wicket win over Patiala to clinch the U-19 Punjab inter-district one-day tournament final that was played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, PCA Mullanpur, on Friday. Batting first, Patiala scored 196 runs for nine. In response, Mohali scored 198 runs for the loss of seven wickets, and won the match.

PGI to observe eye donation awareness fortnight

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research will observe eye donation awareness fortnight starting Friday. A spokesperson said that around 2,800 patients were awaiting corneal transplants, but only 600-700 corneas are donated every year. “The objective of this fortnight is to raise public awareness and to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of cornea,” he said, The awareness fortnight was inaugurated by chief guest PGIMER director Vivek Lal, Advanced Eye Centre head SS Pandav, and Lions Club Central president Satish Bhaskar with the release of balloons. HTC

Man held for snatching mobile phone

Police have arrested a man for allegedly snatching a mobile phone near GHSS School, RC-1, EWS colony, Maloya. The accused has been identified as Sukhpreet alias Preet, 23, of Block Majri, Mohali. The complainant, Robin Kumar of Maloya, an electrician, told police that on July 24, when he was on his way back to Maloya from Jhampur village, two motorcycle-borne persons snatched his cell phone. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Maloya police station. Police have also recovered the motorcycle and stolen mobile phone from their possession. HTC

3 re-arrested for attempt to murder

Three persons have been re-arrested for attacking a resident of Sector-56. The accused, identified as Monu alias Ganja, 21, Sonu,21, and Raj Kumar alias Chiku, 21, had attacked and injured Vijay with scissors on August 12. The accused had fled, but later were arrested and released on bail as initially the case was registered under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector-39 police station. Now, based on the medical report, Section 307(attempt to murder) of the IPC was added and the accused were re-arrested. HTC

Sector-56 resident held for gambling

A Sector-56 resident, Ganga Kumar, has been arrested by police in a gambling case. The accused was caught in the act near Verma Jewellers, Sector 56. Police recovered ₹6,020 from his possession. A case has been registered in at Sector-39 police station. HTC

Rooftop solar project installed at YPS, Mohali

A 50 KW solar power plant was set up at Yadavindra Public School on Friday. The plant was set up by Hartek Solar Private Limited, whose CEO Simarpreet Singh is an alumnus of school. The project was an add-on to the already existing solar plant of 100 KW, taking the total renewable energy capacity of the institution to 150 KW. The project will collectively generate over 2 lakh units of clean electricity and offset 3,375 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per annum. The project is covered under the Net Metering Scheme of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). HTC

3rd edition of St John’s All-India/International Debate concludes

The St John’s All-India/ International Debate concluded on Friday. Students had put forth arguments on Glasgow climate change pact. Students from St Columba’s School, New Delhi, were declared winners and awarded a trophy and a cash prize of ₹1-lakh. The runners-up prize of ₹25,000 was bagged by La Martiniere Girls’ College, Lucknow, team. The chief guest for the closing ceremony, Justice BS Walia of the Punjab and Haryana high court, congratulated students.

UT terminates firm’s contract

The UT department of urban planning has terminated the contract of Sherwal Enterprises for violating the terms and conditions of the contract. The firm had been awarded a contract for providing outsourcing services for a period of one year starting from Match 14, but did not comply with the accepted terms and conditions and repeatedly delayed the dues. The contract was terminated after following the legal process of issuing a Show Cause notice.