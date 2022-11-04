Sambit Patra hits out at Rahul Gandhi for skipping canvassing in Himachal, Gujarat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday hit out at the Congress’ senior leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, for skipping campaigning in Gujarat and Himachal.

Addressing the media in Shimla on Thursday, Patra said, “There is no leader, no policy, no leadership in the Congress. Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat-Jodo Yatra but he is not visiting poll-bound states Himachal and Gujarat. Sonia Gandhi is in Himachal but not campaigning for the party. Even its national president Mallikarjun Kharge hasn’t come to campaign here so far.”

“Does the Congress want to save its top leadership from the blame of another defeat?” asked Patra.

He further said, “Himachal is just a holiday destination for the Congress while for the BJP, it is a development destination. Congress leaders come to Himachal for property investments whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers Himachal his home.”

He further said, “The Congress cannot guarantee his own future, how can it give guarantees to the people of Himachal. They could even convince their senior leader Anand Sharma with their guarantees how can they win the trust of Himachalis?”