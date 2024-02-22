Samyukt Kisan Morcha members holds protest outside BJP offices in Haryana

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) members on Wednesday gheraoed the offices of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demanding the lifting of barricades put up across the state, restoration of internet services in seven districts and release of farmer leaders detained during the ongoing stir. SKM members held protests outside BJP offices in Haryana. (HT File)

Protesters gathered at Mansarovar Park in Rohtak and outside the BJP state office, while similar protests were held at the district headquarters.

They also burnt the effigy of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Addressing the gathering in Rohtak, SKM senior leader Inderjit Singh accused the Centre and Haryana government of making desperate attempts to demonise the entire farmer community.

“Several tactics are being adopted by the Centre aimed at creating a division among the organisations fighting for the long-pending issues including legal guarantee of procurement of all crops on MSP, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment bill, dismissal of union state minister Ajay Mishra in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri incident and waiver of farm debts,” he added.

He further said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s national coordination committee and general body will meet in Chandigarh on February 22 to chalk out further strategy.

The farmers in Jind have set-up a pucca morcha outside the mini-secretariat in Uchana on the Jind-Uchana national highway to extend support to agitating farmers.