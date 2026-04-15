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Sangrur, Barnala farmers decry slow procurement

Farmers in Sangrur and Barnala protest delays in wheat procurement and lack of amenities, while officials cite moisture content as the issue.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 06:54 am IST
By Muskan, Sangrur
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Farmers of Sangrur and Barnala on Tuesday claimed delays in wheat procurement and lack of basic amenities in the mandis, a charge denied by the government officials responsible for management at the grain markets.

Farmers inspect the wheat grain at the New Grain Market in Patiala. (ANI)

Gurbaksh Singh, a farmer, said that the officials are just making excuses. “The entire crop isn’t ruined, nor is there a quality loss. We are battling the weather on one hand and mismanagement on the other. No one is listening to us,” he said, adding that even basic facilities, such as drinking water, are unavailable in the Majhi mandi (grain market) of Sangrur.

Balkaur Singh, another farmer at the Barnala grain market, also voiced similar concerns. In Bhawanigarh of Sangrur, farmers staged a protest outside the market committee office.

Meanwhile, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan announced a protest outside deputy commissioners’ offices on April 16 over procurement delays. “Inspectors from the agencies come and talk about shrivelled grains and quality to avoid buying under government norms,” he stated.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sangrur, Barnala farmers decry slow procurement
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sangrur, Barnala farmers decry slow procurement
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