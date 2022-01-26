Sangrur: Citing ill health, Razia Sultana not to hoist flag on Republic Day

Amid ongoing controversy over former DGP Mohammad Mustafa’s ‘provocative speech’, his wife Razia Sultana, who is water supply and sanitation, social security, women and child development minister, withdrew herself from hoisting the Tricolour on Republic Day in Sangrur citing health reasons on Tuesday.

However, the BJP claimed that they submitted a memorandum to Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir for disallowing Razia Sultana from presiding over the Republic Day function. Now, the DC will hoist the flag instead of Razia Sultana on Wednesday.

The official letter stated that Razia Sultana’s duty was fixed for hoisting the flag in Sangrur, but due to ill health, she will not be able to perform the ceremony. Besides, a reason was also given regarding cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s not hoisting the flag in Moga where the DC will hoist the flag.

Sangrur BJP chief Randeep Singh Deol said, “We welcome the move because Mustafa tried to disturb the peace. We are informed that the deputy commissioner will hoist the flag, which is a good decision.”

“Razia Sultana is contesting elections from the Malerkotla segment, but her husband is openly threatening to create law and order problems for the administration by disturbing communal harmony in Malerkotla. An FIR was also registered against the former DGP. However, Razia is silent on the issue which shows she supports unjustified threats,” said Deol.

On Saturday, the Malerkotla police booked Mohammad Mustafa, who is also principal strategic adviser to state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, for his alleged provocative speech, which went viral on social media.

The case was registered under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code at the City-1 police station, Malerkotla.

