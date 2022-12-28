Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sangrur: Four villages ban sale of tobacco products

Sangrur: Four villages ban sale of tobacco products

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 11:19 PM IST

At least four villages of Sangrur district have banned sale of tobacco products in the district

The village panchayats have decided to impose fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 for selling tobacco products in villages shops. (Representational Photo)
The village panchayats have decided to impose fine of 5,000 to 20,000 for selling tobacco products in villages shops. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

At least four villages of Sangrur district have banned sale of tobacco products in the district. They have passed resolutions to prohibit the sale of tobacco products. These four villages are Shahpur Kalan, Togawal, Jhharon and Chatha Nanhera.

The village panchayats have decided to impose fine of 5,000 to 20,000 for selling tobacco products in villages shops.

Sarbjeet Kaur, sarpanch of village Togawal said, “Nobody will allow to sell tobacco products in shops of the village from January 1. A fine of 5,000 will be imposed if any one violates the prohibition.”

Sukhwinder Singh, panchayat member of village Shahpur Kalan, said, “We have fixed fine of 20,000 for selling tobacco products. Besides, the shops of the offender will also be closed.”

Kulveer Kaur, a panchayat member of the village, said, “We will impose a fine of 5,000 and will also lock the shop for 7 days if anyone is found selling tobacco products.”

Parminder Singh, resident of village Chatha Nanhera, said, “Our village decided to take action on sale of tobacco products as our village is free from drugs.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out