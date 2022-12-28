Sangrur: Four villages ban sale of tobacco products

At least four villages of Sangrur district have banned sale of tobacco products in the district. They have passed resolutions to prohibit the sale of tobacco products. These four villages are Shahpur Kalan, Togawal, Jhharon and Chatha Nanhera.

The village panchayats have decided to impose fine of ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 for selling tobacco products in villages shops.

Sarbjeet Kaur, sarpanch of village Togawal said, “Nobody will allow to sell tobacco products in shops of the village from January 1. A fine of ₹5,000 will be imposed if any one violates the prohibition.”

Sukhwinder Singh, panchayat member of village Shahpur Kalan, said, “We have fixed fine of ₹20,000 for selling tobacco products. Besides, the shops of the offender will also be closed.”

Kulveer Kaur, a panchayat member of the village, said, “We will impose a fine of ₹5,000 and will also lock the shop for 7 days if anyone is found selling tobacco products.”

Parminder Singh, resident of village Chatha Nanhera, said, “Our village decided to take action on sale of tobacco products as our village is free from drugs.”